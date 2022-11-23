IMPACT star Alan Angels recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz from Paltrocast about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he feels about jumping from the Dark Order in AEW to Violent By Design in his new home at IMPACT. Highlights from that conversation can be found in the highlights below.

How he feels about jumping from one faction to another:

A little bit. I think I might have a little PTSD just from being in the Dark Order, but the thing about the Dark Order is there’s so many people. It’s very easy to get lost in the shuffle, and all those guys are so talented. Like I said, it’s just easy to get lost in the shuffle. With this, though, Violent By Design, now there’s only three of us. So I feel like there’s an opportunity for me to take a bigger role in the faction and showcase what I can do and as a promo, and just as a talent in general. So I’m super excited for it.

Says Violent By Design feels like a main event act:

It does have a very different feel. It feels like we’re a main-event faction. We each have our own important role in the group.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)