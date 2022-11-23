Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite will feature AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in match 2 of their Best Of 7 Series. The first match was held at Full Gear this past Saturday, with Death Triangle getting the win.

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and commented on how the six wrestlers work together, and how Death Triangle will be elevated during the series.

“We are six individuals with a unique vision on professional wrestling,” Omega said. “Our minds are never closed to one idea or another, so the possibility exists for every match to look unique. The Lucha Brothers are known for lucha libre, but Penta and Fénix aren’t limited to one style. PAC is the same–he came through the UK indies, then moved onto Dragon Gate in Japan, which is a totally different style, and it includes lucha libre. He wrestled in WWE, which is sports entertainment, and now AEW, which is a hybrid alternative sports entertainment brand. Death Triangle has such a wide range, and this is a platform, in a potential seven matches, that’s a lot of matches to show your craft to a lot of people. If people don’t know Death Triangle, they’re going to by the end of this series.”

Omega continued and revealed the goal of the Best Of 7 Series.

“We take a lot of pride in showing what trios wrestling can be,” he said. “It could be a daunting task to have these incredibly challenging matches every week, but it’s really a chance for us to show that trios wrestling has a place. That’s our goal–to show what wrestling can be.”

After tonight’s Dynamite match in Chicago, the remaining matches will take place on the following shows: November 30 during Dynamite in Indianapolis; December 14 at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite in Garland, TX; December 21 at the Holiday Bash Dynamite in San Antonio, if necessary; December 28 at the New Year’s Smash Dynamite in Denver, if necessary; and on January 11 at Dynamite in Los Angeles, if necessary.

