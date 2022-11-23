WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley is excited about the future after recovering from recent “brain and teeth” injuries.

It was revealed back in the summer how Ripley suffered the injuries during the June 6 Fatal 4 Way on RAW, which also featured Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan. Since returning to the ring in mid-October, Ripley has only worked two TV matches – a win over Roxanne Perez on the October 18 WWE NXT show, and this week’s RAW main event win over Asuka to earn the Women’s War Games numbers advantage for her team. She’s also worked a half-dozen non-televised live event matches since being cleared.

Ripley recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post to promote War Games at WWE Survivor Series, and was asked if her recent lack of TV matches has to do with her injuries, or if there’s just no one in the storylines for her to work with right now.

“A lot of it was the injury. I hadn’t been cleared for the longest time,” Ripley responded. “I think I got cleared properly and fully the week before my NXT match [on October 18]. Apart from that, I pretty much wasn’t cleared that whole time [four months]. After that there pretty much hasn’t been an opportunity for me to wrestle because I have been there with The Judgement Day and sort of their muscle. I help them out if they need me. I’m ‘the problem’ as The O.C. would say.”

Ripley, who signed with WWE in the summer of 2017 and is a one-time RAW Women’s Champion, a one-time NXT Women’s Champion, a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion, then said she feels like her career is just getting started again.

“I feel like my wrestling career is just starting up again,” she said.

Ripley will work War Games this Saturday at the WWE Survivor Series in Boston, teaming with Bayley, Nikki Cross, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY to face Bliss, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim, and one more Superstar to be revealed on Friday’s go-home SmackDown.

