In a new interview with TMZ Sports former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio fired back at Paige after she accused him of being abusive in their relationship. Del Rio, who is set to go to trial in January and faces life in prison charges for an attack on a woman in Texas, claims that he has evidence proving that Saraya (Paige’s real name) was the one who was toxic.

It was the other way around. I have the evidence. Not just words. I would say Raya, why? Why? Why are you doing this Raya? And, I’m not calling you Paige because you were never Paige to me, you were Raya. Why would you hurt me in a moment like this?

Del Rio later added that he is thinking about suing Paige for defamation.

