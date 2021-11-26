Alex Kane is your new MLW National Openweight champion.

Kane won the title in a ladder match on this evening’s Thanksgiving edition of Fusion, a show that was taped a few weeks ago during the promotion’s War Chamber event in Dallas. He is the second ever talent to hold the championship as the first, Alexander Hammerstone, vacated the gold after he won the world title from Jacob Fatu.

MLW issued the following statement regarding Kane’s victory, as well as released the full matchup on their company Youtube channel. They write: “Alex Kane won the National Openweight Championship in the main event of Fusion on Thanksgiving. Watch the 5-way championship bout for FREE now.”