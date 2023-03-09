Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Alex Kane will be taking on Shigehiro Irie from Japan at the April 6th War Chamber Event from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling today announced Shigehiro Irie vs. Alex Kane at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

A member of the STRONGHEARTS fight team, Irie is no stranger to MLW. Last competing in an MLW ring in 2019, Irie has deepened his arsenal and emerged as one of Japan’s most lethal powerhouse wrestlers.

Decimating the competition in Japan to recent European excursions, Irie’s “Beast Mode” nickname is well earned. Winning championships in multiple organizations in Japan as well as in North America, the versatility of Irie makes him a formidable foe.

Adding muscle to his heavy-hitting power offense, Irie promises to not allow anyone in MLW – including Alex Kane to toss him around with suplexes.

The captain of the Bomaye Fight Club welcomes such a challenge. A top 2021 Open Draft selection, Kane’s meteoric rise in MLW is one for the books. Claiming the National Openweight Championship in his rookie year, Kane has become one of the league’s top ranked grapplers.

“This match-up is one we’ve wanted to put together for a long time, and we’re delighted to give to the hardcore New York fans,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Styles make fights and this one fits that to a tee. Two fighters with an insane repertoire and no fear. Let’s pull the ripcord and see a big apple grapple.”

For Kane to cement his place in the world class category and solidify his spot in the main event mix, a win over Irie is critical. However, Irie looks at MLW as a destination to expand on his momentum as a towering powerhouse force.

Who will triumph? Find out in New York City LIVE!

See Shigehiro Irie vs. Alex Kane LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. Real1

Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Alex Kane

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Jacob Fatu

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Calvin Tankman

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Lio Rush

B3CCA

Billie Starkz

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Mandy León

FBI

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

