Up until December 8th, 2022, Kevin Kiley Jr. a.k.a. Alex Riley hadn’t wrestled since 2016, but that changed at the recent Create A Pro’s ‘Holiday Toy Drive’ event in Lynbrook, New York.

He teamed with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to defeat Jack Tomlinson and Dante Drago.

Riley appeared on ‘The Tyrus and Timpf Podcast’, where he commented on getting back in the ring.

“I clearly had some rust on me and I wanted to be in a little bit better shape but I was grateful to be out there man and I was really grateful to be in front of people and God bless you [Tyrus] for walking out there with me man. It was cool. It was a great charity event and thank you to Brian Myers… Absolutely [thank you to Matt Cardona as well], and with all due respect, there’s some things I have to clean up for sure and I plan on cleaning those up and getting back out there for another one wherever it is.“

