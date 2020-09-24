Alexa Bliss has been going through some kind of transformation on Smackdown lately. She’s one of a number of people who go through a character change after coming into contact with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Bliss recently spoke with Metro.co.uk about the current storyline, what she enjoys about it, and having pitched a similar idea years ago.

Working with Bray has been awesome. I pitched working with Bray a long time ago, and it never really got off the ground just because it didn’t make sense at the time. This has been a lot of fun for me. Anything that’s out of the box or a bit different, I’m a big fan of – acting, portraying a character.

The original idea was when I first debuted, and it was the same kind of deal. I wanted to have some kind of involvement with his character because it’s so good and so compelling.

‘He commits fully into that and does so much research. He’s so good at his craft and who wouldn’t wanna work with someone like that?’