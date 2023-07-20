Alexa Bliss is away from WWE TV as she is expecting a baby girl with her husband, Ryan Cabrera. Bliss is due in December.
She was at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event where she challenged for the Raw Women’s Title where she came up short to Bianca Belair.
In a new interview with The Messenger, Bliss talked about being away from WWE TV.
“Time away is always a good thing. When it comes to WWE, time away and reinventing a character and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say, time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going. And I’ve already been probably six or seven different versions of myself. And each time it’s done well with merchandise sales, with bookings and all that stuff. So I don’t really like to go backwards with my work. I always like to go forward.”