Tommaso Ciampa made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, Ciampa spoke about his return from having surgery last year on his hip labrum during the June 19th episode of WWE Raw where he came back with his ‘No One Will Survive’ theme song.

“When I walked out of the curtain, especially in that first one, Cleveland treated me really good that night and I didn’t have a clue that my music was gonna be ‘No One Will Survive’ until literally seconds before walking out the curtain. I hope this isn’t too insider or too backstage but I was here doing my warm-up, my stretches and then I said to somebody, ‘Hey, what’s my music gonna be?’ And they were like, ‘I don’t know. I guess we should’ve thought about that…’ and everything and they were like, ‘What do you want it to be?’ And I said, ‘Well, the new one,’ I think they called it ‘Renegade’, I said, ‘The new one is very good. I like it a lot.’ I said, ‘It is also very slow and fantastic when I’m a methodical heel.’ I said, ‘But I do have this old NXT music that is probably better for this specific scenario when I’m just gonna come be a surprise’ and then that was it. It was the whole conversation. That was probably three minutes before I went out and then seconds before I went out, it wasn’t even to me. It was just like somebody did thumbs up and just looking past me like, ‘No One Will Survive’ and I just, woah, wait, what did I — and then I was amped when I heard it and the crowd reaction was so darn good that-that specific dynamic, you just go by, this is fun. It was physically an easy match. Funny enough, the last time I wrestled Mike (The Miz) was in Buffalo when the guys got stuck in Saudi Arabia when NXT invaded and that was one of those chaotic, he’ll be playing these two things and let’s go out there and I remember the same feeling then of this was so darn fun and so, it was just a blast. There was no pressure and it was just awesome, and if the crowd is good like that, it makes this the best job. It really does.”