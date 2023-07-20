On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about Rusev, now known as Miro in AEW, and his belief that he could’ve been WWE Champion.

“Of course, he could be a champion, honestly. He could have beat AJ [Styles at Extreme Rules 2018] that nigh and been the champion. And I’ll tell you why. I think him and Lana were a great package. I think she was beautiful to look at. He was a killer.

“I think it was a great package. I think it was right out of central casting for Rocky 17, you know, and they worked perfectly together. He got in shape. He was legitimately hilarious when he would speak in broken English.

“He could have been an entertaining babyface or a heel champion because I do think the promos would have been, could have been, classic and we would have had a ‘Rusev Day’ every year and had a big celebration. So yeah, he definitely could have been the man. Maybe he still will be, you know what I mean?”