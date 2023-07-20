Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer looked back on working with Mick Foley in 2009 in Impact Wrestling and more. Here are the highlights:

On Mick Foley being nervous about wrestling him:

“He was cool with taking whatever bumps he wanted. I mean, Mick, he’s gonna do some crazy stuff, but he was more concerned about his conditioning. He was nervous that he couldn’t stay in the ring with a current angle for longer than 10 minutes. And he was right. So, Mick told me to back off a little bit, don’t be as intense, but I don’t know how to do that. And I continue to be as intense. I backed off. I did give him some space. I gave him some room to breathe occasionally, but Mick was really nervous about that.”

On whether Jeff Jarrett should’ve been in the Main Event Mafia:

“No, I don’t think so. I mean, it all depends; Jeff would’ve been a good member of the mafia, don’t get me wrong. Jeff is a great heel. But at this point in time, him being the owner of the company, it would’ve kind of been like, you know, the mafia would be unstoppable, like, period. Right. You know, having the owner of the company in Yeah. On your side, you know that that’s a bit too much.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.