AEW will hold a Collision event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday night for the TNT broadcast.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,163 tickets, and there are 742 left. It’s set up for 5,905 seats.

The only match confirmed for the show is AEW Trios Champions The House of Black defending against The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass. More matches will be confirmed on Rampage.