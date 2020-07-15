Alexa Bliss on Her Favorite WWE Match, Charlotte Flair Looks Forward to a Rematch

Alexa Bliss revealed on Twitter that the favorite match of her career was the 2017 Survivor Series match against Charlotte Flair.
While celebrating 5 years of the Women’s Revolution this week, Flair posted a photo of she and Bliss backstage with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after that Survivor Series match, and Bliss responded.
“My favorite match of my career #SurvivorSeries thank you Charlotte [heart emoji],” Bliss wrote.
Flair wrote back and said she’s looking forward to another battle with Bliss.
“Can’t wait to do it again woman [heart emoji],” Flair responded.
The 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view saw then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Flair defeat then-RAW Women’s Champion Bliss by submission in a non-title match that went around 15 minutes.
You can see the full tweets from Flair and Bliss below:
Can’t wait to do it again woman ♥️♥️
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 14, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
