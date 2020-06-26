Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”

WWE superstar and former five-time women’s world champion Alexa Bliss spoke to FOX Network’s Charlotte Wilder to talk all things pro wrestling. One notable topic was Bliss bringing up her training in NXT, and how she and other women weren’t required to learn certain moves, with the idea of them having more of a catfight than a match. She also thanks the stars who had bra and panties matches before her, but says she could never have done it.
When I first started in NXT, there were certain moves we weren’t required to learn because we were never going to do them. The idea was a catfight. It all changed for me when I was watching a match with Paige and Emma. They did a top rope suplex and we were like, ‘Hell yeah, this is where it’s all going to change.’ It was awesome because it shows our women are athletic, can do what the men do, and can be seen in a different light. I respect the women who had to do the bra and panties match because I could never do it. Kudos, I couldn’t do it. You’ve got to respect that because they did that, for us to do what we do now.
Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
- Tessa Blanchard Released from Impact Wrestling and Stripped of Championship
- WWE’s Coronavirus Situation Described as a Mess, Details on Concern Within WWE and More from This Week’s Testing
- Details on a Backstage Fight at the Recent Impact TV Tapings
- Vickie Guerrero Says She Is Moving on from WWE, Comments on WWE Helping After Eddie Guerrero’s Death
- Spoiler News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Triple H Talks Relationship With Undertaker, Vince Forgetting To Book Them For Mania 17, How They’ve Discussed Retiring and more
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea