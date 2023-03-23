Alexander Hammerstone has been a major player in MLW since the day he debuted, and it doesn’t look like anything is going to slow that down.

The world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where he reflected on the last four years under Court Bauer’s company and how they’ve always known how to present him as a character, a trait he doesn’t take for granted. You can check out the champ’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On his time with MLW and how rewarding it has been, especially with how many options there are in the wrestling industry:

It’s great. It’s really rewarding. Obviously, that’s one of the most important things in wrestling right now because there are a lot of options on the table right now. Companies are at the point where people are trying to get people locked under contract. You can agree with it, or you can disagree with it, but the fact of the matter is, you put someone in a prominent role, and if they’re not under contract, next thing you know they’re showing up on someone else’s TV show. So everyone’s trying to get someone locked up under contract.

How he gets featured regularly in MLW:

When you’re signing those deals, there’s a lot of things to consider. The last thing anyone wants is to be getting paid to do their dream job and then not get to do their dream job—to be sitting at home or be in the back watching the monitors or to be relegated to some three-minute match on the show. So to be in a position where I get to be featured heavily. Like you said, there was an idea in mind, there was a vision.

Says the continued faith MLW puts in him is reassuring:

That’s what initially got me to sign with MLW way back in 2018 or 2019 was the presentation of, ‘Hey, we’re not offering the world to you right now, but we want you. We have an idea for you. We can see what we’re gonna do with you.’ That was cool because the last thing you want is to show up, be like, ‘Hey, I’m ready to work,’ and they go, ‘Oh, well, sit down, and we’ll get with you next month.’ So that continued faith and that continued creative partnership with everybody in the back, to be able to bounce off and see them come to fruition, it’s been really cool.

MLW recently announced that Hammerstone would be defending his world championship against Real1 at the April 8th Battle Riot V event.