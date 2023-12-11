“All Ego” Ethan Page may have lost to Kenny Omega at AEW Collision in the battle of Canadians on Saturday, but he doesn’t plan on coming up short when he meets Tony Nese in an “I Quit” match at ROH Final Battle 2023.

AEW released a post-show digital exclusive with cameras catching up with Page backstage after his tough loss to Omega on the show. During the video, Page talks about the loss and how nothing will make him say “I Quit” when he shares the ring with “The Premier Athlete” at the final Ring Of Honor pay-per-view of the year.

Featured below is what he had to say.

On his thoughts on the loss to Kenny Omega at AEW Collision and his upcoming Tony Nese match at ROH Final Battle 2023: “I don’t know, dude. I don’t know what to think. I don’t know what to do next. I have everything I had. I didn’t expect to go into the match with bruised ribs. I didn’t expect to get the wind knocked out of me on a powerbomb in the middle of the ring. I also didn’t expect to get V-Triggered in the face, what, five, six times. I just know I gave it my best. I tried my absolute best. That’s all I can do. I had an opportunity tonight, just like I had an opportunity that Tony Nese took away from me to go after the Ring of Honor TV Title. So yeah, I definitely could have won a title for my daughter if Tony Nese didn’t take it away from me. That brings me to tonight. I can’t focus on the loss. Because six days from now, I have an I Quit Match. Six days from now, I have an I Quit Match at Final Battle, and I just got my ass kicked in my home country by one of the best wrestlers in the world. I can’t think about that, I can’t focus on that. I can’t put my energy into this loss. I got Tony Nese at Final Battle.”

On how he refuses to say “I Quit” at ROH Final Battle 2023 no matter what: “Tonight, I lost because my shoulders were pinned to the mat, not because I gave up. Not because I didn’t have enough in the tank, not because I didn’t have enough willpower, not because I’m not good enough. It’s three seconds. Three seconds over and over has changed the course of my entire career. But not on December 15. Not at Final Battle. No, it’s not three seconds. It’s not me tapping out. It’s not count-outs, it’s not disqualification. The decision to lose is in my hands. The only person that has to quit is me. I have to say ‘I quit,’ and I won’t. I refuse. I will not. Those words will not come out of my mouth.”

Check out the complete AEW digital exclusive video with “All Ego” Ethan Page via the post embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.