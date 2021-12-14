Amanda Huber used The Players’ Tribune platform today to publish an emotional tribute to her husband, former WWE and AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), on what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary.

The article includes several moments and memories from Amanda’s relationship with Brodie, and her own life, such as how she fell in love with pro wrestling before she fell in love with Lee. She also recalled how Cody Rhodes and WWE Champion Big E drove to their hotel in Jacksonville to explain to Brodie Jr. that his father was going to pass away.

She wrote, “‘I have the most unimaginable favor to ask. And if either of you guys say no, I want you to know that I will never, ever, ever hold it against you. But Jon is going to die. He’s going to die soon. And I need to tell Brodie. The two of you, you mean everything to that kid. And again….. I know this is unimaginable. It’s beyond beyond. But I have to ask if you’d be willing to come to Jacksonville, and be there in the room with me when I explain to Brodie what’s happening.’

“On Thursday night, Christmas Eve, I had gotten on the phone with Big E and Cody — two of Brodie’s favorite people in the world. And I’d asked for the favor of a lifetime. They didn’t hesitate. Saturday morning, Cody and E arrived at our hotel….. Cody, having driven all the way down from Atlanta; E, all the way up from Tampa.”

Amanda continued that story in the full article, which you can read at this link. She also recalled the day Brodie passed away at the age of 41, on December 26 of last year,, and how friends and family took turns saying goodbye at the hospital. She played Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” song, Brodie’s favorite, so it wouldn’t be quiet, because she felt like he wouldn’t have wanted it to be quiet.

Amanda, who was hired earlier this year to work on AEW’s Community Outreach Team, tweeted the article and captioned it with, “This is for Jon. [red heart emoji]”

Big E also tweeted the link and wrote, “Not sure there’s another human I admire more than @MandaLHuber. Please take some time to read this when you can.”

Amanda later gave thanks over the piece, writing on Twitter, “Thank you to @PlayersTribune for letting me share my story, particularly Sam for being so incredible. Thank you to everyone who tweeted, messaged, called, or texted. You know how to make a girl feel loved. And from the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone that read it.”

You can see the related posts below:

Not sure there’s another human I admire more than @MandaLHuber. Please take some time to read this when you can. https://t.co/31scQOxX09 — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 13, 2021

Thank you to @PlayersTribune for letting me share my story, particularly Sam for being so incredible. Thank you to everyone who tweeted, messaged, called, or texted. You know how to make a girl feel loved. And from the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone that read it. ❤️ — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) December 13, 2021

After Jon and I got married we went for burgers and milkshakes. Every year we’d get burgers and milkshakes. Last year I got UberEats and ate alone in my hotel & cried. This year I have 2 dates. Here’s to you baby 🍔🥤 pic.twitter.com/cgf0xCrl3n — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) December 13, 2021

