Andrade El Idolo has issued a challenge for AEW All In.

Andrade has feuded with AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black since returning to the storylines in June for the AEW Collision premiere. He defeated Buddy Matthews on the Collision premiere, then defeated Brody King via DQ the following week. Andrade went to 3-0 in the feud this past Saturday as he defeated Matthews in a Ladder Match, with his mask on the line.

Now Andrade wants the leader of The House of Black. He took to Twitter today to call out Malakai Black for AEW All In.

“I want the next one!!! I would like to see you face to face at All In London because you are European and it is with your people. [Mexico flag emoji] Mexico [skull emoji] vs [Netherlands flag emoji] Netherlands [Islamic Kaaba emoji]. @AEW #ALLIN #AEW #London,” he wrote.

Black has not publicly responded to the challenge as of this writing. Andrade didn’t comment on why he chose the Kaaba emoji, but it may have been what he saw as a representation of “House of Black” in emoji form.

Andrade and Black worked numerous singles and tag team matches for WWE between February 2017 and April 2020. They then teamed up for a loss to Cody Rhodes and PAC at AEW Full Gear 2021. Their last singles match saw Black get the win at the special WWE Starrcade live event on December 1, 2019.

AEW All In will take place on Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. No matches have been announced as of this writing, but you can click here for news on a major match being planned.

