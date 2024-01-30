WWE Monday Night Raw has their newest addition to the talent roster.

On this week’s post-Royal Rumble 2024 episode of Monday Night Raw, footage was shown to recap the return of Andrade as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at this past Saturday’s premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

During Monday night’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, Andrade appeared in a backstage segment with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, where he ultimately signed on the dotted lines to officially join the Raw roster.

As the segment was wrapping up, Aldis boasted getting a call from Bron Breakker that he had to go take, suggesting that the former NXT World Champion could soon be joining the Friday Night SmackDown blue brand talent roster.