WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, two singles matches took place inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (1/29/2024) *Xia Li defeated Gigi Dolin.



* Julius Creed pinned Lucas Crusifino.

