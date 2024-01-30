WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/29/24

Amalie Arena

Tampa Bay, Florida

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

CM Punk & Drew McIntyre Segment

CM Punk: I came real close Saturday night. And I felt like I hand it in the palm of my hand. And I’m not mad at anybody, really. I’m not mad at Cody Rhodes. I actually would like to take this time, off the top, to say congratulations to Cody. A lot of time in this business, it’s not about what you deserve, it’s about what you’ve earned. And he’s earned it. He’s busted his ass. I hope he goes to WrestleMania in Philadelphia, and he finishes his story. Going back-to-back in the Royal Rumble is a hell of an accomplishment. It’s kind of like your Tampa Bay Lightning going back-to-back with the cup. And while I came close, close don’t count in this business. Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. And I never believed in luck. But I feel a little bit unlucky. In the course of the Rumble, I tore my right tricep. And as much as I tried, and I asked, maybe tape this, you know. Maybe I can make it to the Elimination Chamber. I can try that and get my main event of WrestleMania. That’s not in my cards. And I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me. Because when I think about this situation, and how much it bums me out, how much I have talked about, from the highest mountains above, about how my goal and my dream ever since I was a little kid was to main event WrestleMania.

You know, maybe it’s just not ever going to happen. And I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me because, realistically, is this a problem? I have a friend named Chad Gilbert, who I think about a lot. Every day I think about this kid, because I love him to death, and he’s got cancer and he’s had it really bad for a real long time. He’s got a beautiful wife; he’s got a beautiful daughter named Lilly. And I’ll go visit him, and I’ll sit with him, while he gets his chemotherapy. And he’s always in a good mood, and he’s never down about it. And it’s soul crushing. That’s a fight. To me, this is just a flesh wound. When I say, best in the world, it doesn’t mean because I always win. I lose more often than I win. You guys saw me fight in the UFC? Yeah, not great, but I had a dream, and I had an opportunity. And I was asked, do you want to do this, and I said yes, because it scared the crap out of me. It scared me as much as coming back after ten years, after ten years of not being in a place that I never wanted to leave in the first place, but I had to. It scared me. WrestleMania scares me. It’s a goal that might haunt me for the rest of my life. But this is just a bump in the road.

Best In The World is those people who fight with things like cancer, people who put their lives on the line, like Matt Flannigan in Chicago, who’s a firefighter, people who help other people. Now, me, I just happen to entertain you, and for some reason, you people love me. And I promise I’m going to keep doing it until the wheels fall off. This is a bump in the road. It is adversity, and I have overcome adversity, countless times in the past. I do not focus on those who are negative. I do not focus on those who tell me I can’t, I’m not tall enough, I’m not big enough, you got stupid hair, you got the wrong tattoos. None of that matters because each and every single one of you, every single day, wake up, and your teachers, and your garbage men. And it doesn’t matter what you do, because you wake up, and you keep going. You put food on your family’s table, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do. WrestleMania 40, I guess it’s not in the cards, ladies and gentlemen. But I’m a Chicago Cubs fan, and this isn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last time I say this, there’s always next year. I’m going to bust my ass.

Drew McIntyre: You know, I have said some terrible things about you since you return to WWE. And I meant them. You were a terrible person to me in the past. I think you’re a poison to the locker room. But I’m listening to you right now, and I could relate to everything you’re saying. I’ve had my dreams taken away from me as well. I was fired from this place. And when I was listening to you talking about your buddy, Chad, I could relate to that as well. I don’t know what I believe in. I went through some changes, recently, myself. I’ve never been much of a spiritual person. But I want you to know this. I prayed for this to happen. When I got into that Rumble, I targeted you. I violently assaulted you. I could not let you win that thing.

Our champion, he’s went down, he’s taking this title as far as he could, until his body broke. He’s done a great job. Who’s going to take it to the next level? I couldn’t let it be you. And you eliminated me. I couldn’t sleep that night, and I was so angry with myself. Then I heard the news the next day, and I slept like a baby last night. You won the battle, but you didn’t win the war. Mission accomplished. I exercise the demon, CM Punk. Now, I’m going to find a way into the World Title Match at WrestleMania. And I’m going to the main event, and I’m going to live CM Punk’s dream, again. Now, Punk, don’t lower those eyes. Look me in the eyes when you speak to me, please.

CM Punk: My heart hurts more than my tricep does. I’m going to go rehabbing. And when I come back, I will main event WrestleMania. But the first check list is you, I’m coming right for you.

McIntyre tries to take a cheap shot at Punk. Punk is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. McIntyre HeadButts Punk. McIntyre stomps on the injured left shoulder of Punk. Sami Zayn storms into the ring to make the save.

– Inside The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse, Rhea Ripley is not fazed by Bayley. Tonight is about sending a message. Will distractions continue to get in the way? Priest says that they’re done with distractions. After tonight, they will show the world how vicious they really are.

First Match: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Damian Priest and Tommaso Ciampa will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Priest backs Ciampa into the turnbuckles. Priest with two forearm smashes. Priest slams Ciampa’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Priest tags in Balor. Balor kicks Ciampa in the gut. Balor punches Ciampa in the back. Balor applies a front face lock. Balor whips Ciampa across the ring. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Balor. Forearm Exchange. Balor with a hammer elbow. Ciampa ducks another clothesline from Balor. Gargano tags himself in. Ciampa slides under Balor’s legs. Ciampa with a knife edge chop. Gargano clotheslines the back of Balor’s neck. Ciampa with a JawBreaker. Assisted Lariat. DIY clotheslines Priest over the top rope. DIY dumps Balor out of the ring. Stereo Pescado’s to the outside. DIY Pose. Gargano rolls Balor back into the ring. Gargano with a knife edge chop. Gargano tags in Ciampa. Gargano with a leaping back elbow smash. Ciampa scores the elbow knockdown. Balor exits the ring. Ciampa runs after Balor. Balor tags in Priest. Ciampa kicks Priest in the gut. Balor responds with a clubbing blow. Priest dumps Ciampa face first on the ring apron. Priest rolls Ciampa back into the ring. Priest tags in Balor. Priest thrust kicks the midsection of Ciampa. Balor kicks Ciampa in the chest. Priest with a Mid-Kick. Balor drops Ciampa with The Scissors Kick for a two count.

Balor applies a rear chin lock. Balor applies a front face lock. Ciampa tags in Gargano, but the referee was distracted by Priest. Priest with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Balor hooks the outside leg for a two count. Balor tags in Priest. Priest rocks Ciampa with a forearm smash. Priest talks smack to Ciampa. Ciampa is displaying his fighting spirit. Priest stops Ciampa in his tracks. Ciampa with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Priest floors Ciampa with The Rolling Elbow. Priest tags in Balor. Ciampa is throwing haymakers at Balor. Balor ducks a clothesline from Ciampa. Balor goes for The Slop Drop, but Ciampa counters with The Reverse DDT. Ciampa tags in Gargano. Gargano with an Apron Enzuigiri. Gargano clotheslines Balor. Gargano scores the forearm knockdown. Gargano with a Corner Dropkick. Running Dropkick/Bulldog Combination. Balor launches Gargano over the top rope. Gargano with a shoulder block. Gargano SuperKicks Priest. Gargano hits The Slingshot Spear for a two count. Balor catches Gargano in mid-air. Balor with The Slop Drop for a two count. Balor tags in Priest. Double Irish Whip. Ciampa pulls Balor out of the ring. Gargano rolls Priest over for a two count. Gargano tags in Ciampa.

Gargano avoids The Stinger Splash. Assisted Shiranui for a two count. Priest denies The Fairy Tale Ending. Priest with a Back Body Drop. Priest kicks Gargano off the apron. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest tags in Balor. Balor with a Slingshot Foot Stomp. Balor tags in Priest. BackBreaker/Running Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Ciampa denies The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Priest with a Tombstone Slam for a two count. Priest dumps Gargano out of the ring. Priest tags in Balor. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Ciampa lands back on his feet. Balor gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Ciampa decks Priest with a back elbow smash. Gargano nails Priest with The One Final Beat. Ciampa with The Avalanche Air Raid Crash for a two count. Ciampa tags in Gargano. DIY connects with Meeting In The Middle for a two count. Priest with a forearm smash in mid-air. Gargano lands The Suicide Dive. Balor with an inside cradle for a two count. Balor drops Gargano with The SlingBlade. Balor with The Shotgun Dropkick. Gargano avoids The Coupe De Grace.

Stereo Gargano Escapes. Priest dumps Ciampa on Gargano’s back to break up the submission. Balor tags in Priest. Priest knocks Ciampa off the apron. Gargano denies The Razor’s Edge. Gargano tags in Ciampa. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Priest. Ciampa with The Rolling Elbow. Ciampa tees off on Priest. Gargano and Balor are trading back and forth shots. The referee is losing control of this match. Balor with The Overhead Kick. Ciampa responds with a Running Knee Strike. Priest SuperKicks Ciampa to the floor. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Ciampa lands back on his feet. Priest catches Gargano in mid-air. Priest with The Lifting Flatliner into the announce table. Ciampa with an inside cradle for a two count. Priest clotheslines Ciampa. Priest tags in Balor. Priest delivers The Razor’s Edge. Balor plants Ciampa with The Coupe De Grace to pickup the victory. After the match, Priest calls out R-Truth. Truth talks about The Judgment Day being a family. Priest says that Truth is not part of the family. He likes Truth, that’s why he’s not going to be the one to do this. JD McDonagh viciously beats down Truth. The Miz storms into the ring, but the numbers game catches up to him.

Winner: Still Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Judgment Day via Pinfall

Second Match: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Zoey Stark and Piper Niven will start things off. Niven levels Stark with The Body Avalanche. Niven clotheslines Stark. Stark decks Niven with a JawBreaker. Niven responds with a back elbow smash. Baszler kicks Niven in the back. Stark drops Niven with The Spinning Heel Kick. Stark tags in Baszler. Baszler punches Niven in the back. Baszler transitions into a ground and pound attack. Baszler stomps on the left elbow of Niven.

Baszler applies The Kimura Lock. Niven goes for a Bodyslam, but Baszler lands back on her feet. Niven backs Baszler into the turnbuckles. Green and Stark are tagged in. Green slides under Stark’s legs. Green with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Green escapes The Kirifuda Clutch. Green avoids The Missile Dropkick. Green drops Stark with The Zig Zag for a two count. Baszler pulls Niven off the ring apron. Stark connects with The Z360 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark via Pinfall

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Tampa Bay, what do we want to talk about? You know, I had something in mind to say, first, in response to my own question, but on the way out here, I heard something for the very first time that just music to my ears. Samantha, can you do me the honor of saying it one more time? Thank you. Wow, we got a lot of folks in here tonight. I know that you come to Monday Night Raw, you come to WWE Live, to SmackDown, to the PLE’s, and the expectation is on us to give you the very best action, the best three hours of your life to escape from any worries that you might have. But often, I don’t think people realize how so times we need to escape, too. The last 48 hours of my life, outside of here, has been rather challenging. Everything is good, all is well. But on Saturday, you will never know how much I needed you. I am endlessly grateful for that, but let’s get to it. Let’s make WrestleMania 40, official.

Seth Rollins: You know, Cody, Tampa Bay is right, you do deserve it, man. And I say that because, you and I, we haven’t always seen eye to eye. But over the past year, I think we developed a mutual respect for each other. So, from man-to-man, back-to-back Royal Rumbles, congratulations, that’s special, it really is. But I’m going to be real with you, right now, my friend. I’m going to be real with you. Glasses are coming off. If you choose to fight Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, you’re making a mistake. I think you should fight me instead. Tampa, I understand your concerns, I get it. All I’m asking is for you to hear me out. I watched you at the Royal Rumble Press Conference, you said, unequivocally, that you were the guy. And I’m not trying to be a jerk right now, but you’re not the guy. Roman Reigns is not even the guy anymore. I’m the guy. I’m the guy, and this, the World Heavyweight Championship is the title in WWE. Alright, we’re getting there. Now, last year, you win the Rumble, makes perfect sense to go after Roman Reigns, but that’s when there was only one champion. The landscape has changed. And I get it, every single day, all you’ve thought about, for the last year is, Roman, Roman, Roman.

I get it, I understand it. But, man, you’ve been with me on this ride. Since I won this title, you have been on the road with me, making town after town, city after city. And on all of those shows, who is there in the main event, because it’s sure as hell wasn’t Roman Reigns. And what title was I defending in those main events? Because it’s sure as hell wasn’t the WWE Championship, it was the World Heavyweight Title. And do you know why, do you remember why this title came to be? It was because every single one of these people was sick and tired of Roman Reigns, they were sick and tired of him showing up every other week, then every other month, then every six months, never defending the title, cheating to win every single time he had an opportunity to be an honorable man. This title is our title. This is title is for us, it is by us, and we have built this title up, through broken bones, through a broken back, through a blown-out knee. We have, all of us, you included, we have level the playing field with the World Heavyweight Championship. So, we don’t need to pretend like Roman Reigns is the god, because he’s not.

We don’t need to pretend that Roman Reigns is on some untouchable pedestal. Hell, we don’t need Roman Reigns at all. So, I got to ask you, man, what title do you want? Do you want the Hollywood title? The Hulk Hogan Title? The one for posers and frauds? The people who politic their way to the top? Or do you want the Dusty Rhodes Title? Do you want the workhorse championship, the blue-collar championship, because that’s what the World Heavyweight Championship means. It’s about who is the very best between these ropes. Now, I can ask Dusty, you know, I can say which title would Dusty rather had, but we both know the answer to that. And the truth is, it doesn’t really matter, because it’s not about him, it hasn’t been about him for a long time. This is about you. This is about you and your decision. And I don’t need an answer right now. What I want is for you to think about this, because it is the biggest decision you will ever make in your entire life. And what I want to know is what’s in here? What kind of man do you want to be?

Cody Rhodes: Seth, I have an insane amount of respect for you. And this is the last thing I woke up thinking that we would be talking about, what I would be thinking about. But let me tell you this, I’ll think about it.

Third Match: Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

– Bayley Segment

– GUNTHER (c) w/Imperium vs. Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

