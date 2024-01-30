– Becky Lynch is excited to get her book tour started for her new memoir, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.” She wrote via X on Monday, “I can’t wait to share my story, in person, when The Man’s book tour comes around starting March 26th!” Check out some of the dates for Lynch’s book tour in the image shared via her X post embedded below.

I can't wait to share my story, in person, when The Man's book tour comes around starting March 26th! pic.twitter.com/th7atUuHOr — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 29, 2024

– For those who missed it, with Slim Jim returning as the sponsor for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 after initially pulling out following the accusations made against Vince McMahon and the subsequent lawsuit filed against WWE and TKO Group, a custom WWE / Slim Jim commercial aired during the PLE featuring LA Knight and Bianca Belair. Check out the video promoting the new sweepstakes heading into WrestleMania XL below.

– WWE has shared a special behind-the-scenes look at Jade Cargill’s big night at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event from this past Saturday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., where she made her long-awaited in-ring WWE debut in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Check out the complete video below.