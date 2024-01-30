The Garcia twins comment on one of the most controversial ongoing stories in professional wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who are better known as The Bellas, commented on the latest lawsuit made against Vince McMahon, WWE, and their father-in-law, John John Laurinaitis, which accused McMahon of sex trafficking and other heinous sexual behavior.

We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE. It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week just as you all did. This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives.

At this time McMahon has denied the allegations, but has resigned from his position at TKO Holdings. Meanwhile Laurinaitis was terminated back in 2022 when the initial allegations came up against him and McMahon.

The Garcias dropped the Bella name back in March of 2023. You can see their post below.