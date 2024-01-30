The WWE United States Champion will be on the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand program this coming Friday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a commercial aired to promote this coming Friday night’s post-Royal Rumble 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Announced for the show is Logan Paul, fresh off of his showdown with Kevin Owens at the first WWE PLE of the year this past weekend at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., which saw him leave with his U.S. title in-tact.

In addition to Paul, WWE hyped the start of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ road to WrestleMania XL beginning this coming Friday night on SmackDown following his successful title defense against Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles at Saturday’s PLE.

