– Jade Cargill surfaced on X on Monday to make some comments about her long-awaited WWE in-ring debut in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event from this past Saturday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Cargill wrote posts on X on Monday that included captions that read, “A Storm Is Coming …” as well as “#28,” which is a reference to her number entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble bout.

A Storm Is Coming…⚡️⛈️️ pic.twitter.com/csn5TVAjsq — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) January 30, 2024

– Also commenting on his own surprise entry in the Royal Rumble was the number five entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, former AEW star Andrade. He took to X on Monday and wrote, “Thank you WWE Universe!! Gracias al universo de WWE En Espanol.”