– Bayley is proud of herself. So much so, she wants everyone walking behind her when her hair is up to know it! The winner of the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble took to social media on Monday to show off a photo of herself with the letters, “I.T.Y.S.”shaved into the back of her head. The letters stand for, “I TOLD YOU SO,” which is exactly what the Damage CTRL member captioned the post on her X account sharing the picture.

– As seen on Monday’s WWE Raw from Tampa, FL., Drew McIntyre confronted CM Punk in the ring when he was talking about being injured in the Men’s Royal Rumble match this past Saturday and how it will keep him from achieving his dream of being in the main event of WrestleMania this year. McIntyre reiterated the comments he made to Punk’s face on the show in a post on X, as he wrote, “I’m going to live CM Punk’s dream and main event WrestleMania …. AGAIN!”

– Finally, also commenting on a WWE Raw segment from Monday night is JD McDonagh, who gloated about the group finally kicking R-Truth out after weeks of enduring insults from the longtime WWE veteran. After the segment that saw Damian Priest call out Truth to the ring for a beat down from The Judgment Day, McDonagh wrote, “Ah, that was like therapy for me.”