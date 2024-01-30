– Becky Lynch took to social media on Monday to promote an interesting one-on-one interview she has coming up later this week. “Join me this Thursday, February 1st, as I tell my story to the one person who knows me best, Seth Rollins, in an exclusive Never Before Told Interview,” she wrote via X.

Join me this Thursday, Feb 1st, as I tell my story to the one person who knows me best, @WWERollins, in an exclusive Never Before Told interview!@WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cvlXCQiepE — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 30, 2024

– Johnny Gargano also took to X on Monday night after he and his #DIY tag-team partner Tommaso Ciampa came up short in their attempt to dethrone Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest from The Judgment Day in their title tilt with the dominant duo on the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. “Win, lose or draw.. we will always give you everything we got,” Gargano wrote. “It just wasn’t our night.. but we’ve been down this road before.”

Win, lose or draw.. we will always give you everything we got. It just wasn't our night.. but we've been down this road before. pic.twitter.com/IVEi6hisDJ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 30, 2024

– Finally, WWE released this special video package looking back at the impressive in-ring debut of former AEW TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event.