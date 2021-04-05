Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Andrade took to Twitter earlier today to wish his fiancee, WWE’s Charlotte Flair, a happy birthday. El Idolo writes, “I know that Im a little angry but I also know that you have always supported me in all my decisions that is one and thousands of things that you have special, although I also admire you because you always work hard for goals and dreams that you want to achieve #Bday mami #Cumple.”

The Queen would write back, “Te Amo Bae.”

Te amo bae https://t.co/W6rwYBRg5R — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 5, 2021

Andrade and Flair announced their engagement back in January of 2020, and have been together for the last few years. WWE also took a moment to celebrate the former 10-time women’s champion. Andrade would also comment on that post writing, “MsWrestleMania.”