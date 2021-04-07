There’s now speculation on former WWE Superstar Andrade possibly challenging Nick Aldis for his NWA World’s Heavyweight Title in the near future.

The rumors began on Tuesday after FITE asked fans who they would like to see challenge Aldis. Andrade responded with a photo of him wearing the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title as La Sombra in Mexico.

“I was 18 years old and I was la sombra nwa welterweight champion,” Andrade wrote.

Aldis responded and said the NWA is open for business.

He wrote, “And now you’re a heavyweight and we’re open for business…”

Andrade responded, “225 lb!! I’m a businessman too [ear emoji]”

The official NWA Twitter account did re-tweet the comments between Andrade and Aldis.

That was the end of the exchange for now, but Andrade made headlines last week when he tweeted a photo that appeared to show him signing a anew contract.

“New Beginnings! #TheWorldIsMine,” he wrote in that April 2 tweet.

There’s no word on where Andrade will end up, but we will keep you updated. He requested his WWE release back on March 8, and was granted the release on March 21. Andrade is free to sign with whoever he wants as he has no 90-day non-compete clause with WWE.

You can see the related tweets below:

