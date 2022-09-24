WWE star and former multi-time tag champion Angelo Dawkins recently spoke with USA Network’s USA Insider about Triple H being the new head of WWE creative, and how The Game has always been a vocal advocate for the Street Profits. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Triple H is the one who put the Street Profits together:

“Man, we like it. The Street Profits, we always have fun no matter what, but we’ve had Triple H with us. He was the one that pretty much put the Street Profits together. So we’re used to Triple H in a way. I’ve had him for 10 years in NXT!”

How Triple H always tells them to be themselves:

“But yeah, Triple H is awesome and is always in our ear just telling us to be ourselves and all that good stuff and to go out there and have fun and make sure we go out there and do what we do best and get the crowd pumped.”