WWE superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke with TMZ Sports where the American Nightmare provided the publication with an update on his torn pectoral injury, and when fans can expect him back inside the squared circle. Rhodes also comments on how much fun he had been having since returning to WWE back in April. Highlights from the interview are below.

Comments on his WWE return, calling it the best three months of his life:

“No complaints. They’ve treated me like the house that built me, which they were. And honestly, it was amazing. We were back, and everything was rolling so fast, and then I tore my pec. It was like the best three months of my life. Hopefully, get back to that soon. I was told I have the strength of an 11-year-old, but I was pretty strong at 11. Hopefully soon.”

Says WWE doctors have not given him a timetable for his return:

“You know they haven’t really given me one because they know I’m stupid, and I’d try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I’d like to be, and that’s hopefully where it’s at. Right now, I do actually agree with what’s going on because I think what happens next hopefully and what we do, and this is all speculative up in the air. Hopefully, it’s a run that people remember, and I got to be healthy for it.”