As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Chicago, IL at the NOW Arena on TNT, Anna Jay made her return to TV when she made the save for her good friend.

It happened when she saved Tay Conti from a 2 on 1 attack from Penelope Ford and The Bunny after Conti defeated Ford in a match. It was also announced that Jay will work the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out this Sunday.

This past February, Jay was slated to work the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. However, she suffered a shoulder injury while training and was pulled from it. She underwent surgery the following month and has been away ever since.