Big day for WWE signings.

According to PW Insider former IMPACT world champion Eli Drake has signed a contract with the company and will be headed to NXT. Drake joins former Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie, who also had her signing announced today for WWE’s yellow and black brand.

Following his departure from IMPACT in 2019 Drake joined the National Wrestling Alliance, and was featured on their weekly Youtube episodic Powerrr. He held the NWA tag titles with The Cowboy James Storm. He was quietly released from his deal with the promotion last year.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has added that Drake is backstage for tonight’s NXT Takeover Vengeance pay per view, and was around for last week’s tapings as well.