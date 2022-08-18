Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that SB Kento from DRAGONGATE will be competing at the September 18th Super Series event from the Space Center in Norcross Georgia. Full details, including an updated look at who will be appearing at the show, can be found below.

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced DRAGONGATE’s SB KENTo will compete at MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Purchase tickets at http://www.LuchaTickets.com.

Representing DRAGONGATE and the infamous Z-Brats, SB KENTo is a former Open The Twin Gate Champion, a two-time Open The Brave Gate Champion and an Open The Triangle Gate Champion. All belts won in a mere 3 year window, made even more impressive given he debuted in 2019.

Confident, if not flagrantly cocky, SB KENTo is a rising star within DRAGONGATE. Aligned with Shun Skywalker, this obnoxious upstart is a technical force, crushing skulls with his brainbuster, “SBK” is also known to end matches with his brilliant bridging straight jacket German suplex and sharpshooter.

The cross-promotional summit will feature the participation of Major League Wrestling, the cutting-edge Kobe, Japan promotion DRAGONGATE and the grandest Mexican lucha libre promotion in the world: Lucha Libre AAA.

Who will SB KENTo square off against at 2022 edition of the MLW Super Series? Find out soon!

Learn more at: https://mlw.com/superseries22/.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (AAA)

Scheduled to appear:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mads Krugger

Shun Skywalker (DRAGONGATE)

Mance Warner

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Davey Richards

SB KENTo (DRAGONGATE)

The Samoan SWAT Team

Plus more!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

Buy tickets today at http://www.luchatickets.com

Tickets can be purchased locally at:

Supermercado del Ahorro

Discolandia Plaza Fiesta

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on YouTube, FITE.tv, beIN Sports, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.