WWE NXT UK Superstar Flash Morgan Webster has left the company.

Webster took to Twitter today and announced that he and WWE have come to terms on his release.

“As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release. I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury. Excited to see what’s next. See you all soon,” Webster wrote.

Webster has not wrestled since losing to Rampage Brown at the October 7, 2021 NXT UK TV tapings, which aired on November 4. He announced back in November 2021 that he worked for the past three years with a torn labrum, and that he was taking time off to get the injury repaired. As seen in the tweet below, he noted on July 31 that he was able to bench without any kind of pain or discomfort for the first time in six years.

Before announcing his departure, Webster took to Twitter earlier today and posted a video package of highlights. He captioned the video with, “R3B00t 1N PR0C355”

Webster began working with WWE in 2018, losing to Butch (fka Pete Dunne) in his debut at WrestleMania 34 Axxess. He then participated in the 2018 WWE UK Title Tournament, but was eliminated by tournament winner Rip Fowler (fka Zack Gibson). Webster would go on to work WWE 205 Live, and most recently was a part of the Subculture stable with Dani Luna and Mark Andrews.

Webster and Andrews previously held the NXT UK Tag Team Titles on one occasion. They were the second champions after defeating inaugural champions The Grizzled Young Veterans on August 31, 2019 at the “Takeover: Cardiff” event. They ended up holding the straps for 47 recognized days, losing them to Gallus on the October 17, 2019 NXT UK episode.

Webster’s departure comes on the same day that WWE announced the launch of NXT Europe. The new brand will launch in 2023, and will replace NXT UK. There’s no word yet on if more departures will be made soon, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the related tweets:

As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release. I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury. Excited to see what’s next

See you all soon. — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) August 18, 2022

First time in 6years I’ve been able to bench without any sort of pain or discomfort. pic.twitter.com/8qpP5uw6q9 — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) July 31, 2022

R3B00t 1N PR0C355 pic.twitter.com/194THXuIqQ — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) August 18, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.