According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.213 million viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number and the second rise in as many weeks. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic, which was #1 on the evening.

The blue brand featured Universal champion Roman Reigns firing his advocate Paul Heyman ahead of his Day1 title defense against Brock Lesnar. Shows that finished ahead of SmackDown in total viewership were Shark Tank, Blue Bloods, and Greatest At Home Videos.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.