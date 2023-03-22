The WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be defended in a Triple Threat at Stand & Deliver.

This week’s NXT show featured a bar segment where NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus and The Creed Brothers played a series of pub games, which ended in a tie. The two teams agreed to settle it at Stand & Deliver, and shook on the match, but as they were leaving the pub, they were met by Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. As seen in the video below, the three teams then went back into the bar for a raucous night, which ended in the Triple Threat being made official for Stand & Deliver.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card, along with related footage from last night’s NXT:

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca or Indi Hartwell or Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. 3/28 Battle Royal winner vs. Wes Lee (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Gallus (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Unsanctioned Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)

Winners gain control of Chase University.

