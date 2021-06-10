A second WWE NXT Takeover event is reportedly being planned for the late spring/summer part of the year.

Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event is not the only NXT special to be held this summer as the current plan is for a Takeover event to take place the day after WWE SummerSlam, according to Fightful Select. That would be Sunday, August 22.

The post-SummerSlam Takeover is scheduled to take place from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, not in Las Vegas where SummerSlam is being held.

It was noted that scheduling that Takeover for the Capitol Wrestling Center gives WWE flexibility if they choose to move it outside of there.

