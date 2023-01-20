Anthony Bowens gets just as excited for Max Caster’s freestyle raps as anyone else.

The AEW star and current reigning tag team champion discussed his partner’s incredible rap verbiage during his latest interview with Chris Van Vilet. Bowens and Caster, better known as the Acclaimed, have won over the hearts of the AEW faithful and have successfully defended the tag titles on multiple occasions. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How fans get excited every time their music plays because they know Caster is about to say something crazy:

I’m grateful to have you know, every time when the siren hits, people lose their minds, because they want to hear what Caster has to say. Because you never know what he’s gonna say, that’s the beauty of him having a live microphone. We hit on just about everything, which seems to make people upset with certain things.

Says Caster will touch on anything as long as it’s tasteful:

But it’s like, if it’s news, we don’t operate within the realm of we have to live in a bubble of just our company. If it’s news, if it’s out there, if it happened, it’s up for grabs. Obviously, if it’s tasteful. But, you know, we will touch on anything, and that’s the way it’s gonna continue to be, so get used to it.

(Thanks to Chris Van Vilet for sending over quotes)