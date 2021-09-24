AEW star Anthony Bowens was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where the Acclaimed member spoke about several coaches who have helped him improve his game since joining the company, including Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, Billy Gunn, and the former AEW tag team champions, FTR. Highlights are below.

Says he learned a lot about tag team wrestling watching FTR tape:

I’ve learned a lot sitting down with FTR and doing tape study, because, coming into AEW, I was just a singles wrestler. I hadn’t tagged since maybe my first or second year of my career, everything else has just been focused on being a solo star. So then coming into one of the deepest and the best tag team divisions in the world, I was a bit overwhelmed in the sense of trying to figure out one, how do I keep up with these guys? Two, you know, not to get too specific, but there’s different psychology in terms of tag team wrestling. There are other elements and layers that you have to learn and you have to figure out, and I figured one of the best tag teams to do that with [and] to learn from is FTR, and I’m always just picking up — I try to pick up something new each week that I can implement and focus on until it kind of becomes muscle memory. I gotta thank FTR.

Names Jerry Lynn, Billy Gunn, Colt Cabana and more for helping him backstage:

I gotta thank a lot of coaches, Jerry Lynn, Colt Cabana is always very helpful, I love working with Billy Gunn, you know, Christopher Daniels, everybody, honestly. Yeah, I feel like everywhere you turn, there’s just years and years and years of experience, you can just ask anybody and get an incredible answer.

