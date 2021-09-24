Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Matt Cross will face Calvin Tankman in an opening round matchup for the 2021 Opera Cup. The bout is set to take place at the October 2nd Fightland event from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Details, including an updated look at the match card, can be found below.
MLW today announced Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup opening round bout for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.
Matt Cross has demanded opportunities in MLW and matchmaker Cesar Duran has granted him his wish with the international competitor officially set to compete in the 2021 Opera Cup. However, the Cleveland hybrid wrestler will be tasked with overcoming the momentum of the “Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman.
Tankman, who rumbled up the rankings in 2020-21, with an impressive half year winning streak looks to crush the competition and make history in his first outing in the Opera Cup. A major player in the making, Tankman has been training in his Indianapolis fight camp for the grueling grappling tournament as he readies to make history.
Will Cross unleash havoc on Tankman? Will Tankman’s explosive power and uncanny agility rule the ring?
Find out at FIGHTLAND on October 2nd in Philadelphia.
CARD
TITLE FOR TITLE
WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION
JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE
4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez
WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT
Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead
Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds
OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:
Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty
Alex Shelley vs. TJP
Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman