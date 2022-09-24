AEW star Anthony Henry recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about his current run with the company, how he feels about president Tony Khan, and what Khan’s dynamic is with talent backstage. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Tony Khan an interesting character:

“Tony’s an interesting character. I don’t know that he sleeps a whole lot. He’s a busy, busy man. He’s always on the go. But he will take the time out to speak with you. That was the other thing too, at WWE, I never met Vince. I did meet Hunter, of course. And I briefly talked to him a few times and he would tell me ‘good match,’ stuff like that. But no in-depth conversations.”

What Khan’s dynamic is with talent:

“I talked to Tony Khan all the time. Now they’re not super in-depth conversations. I don’t go out to lunch or dinner with them or anything like that, of course. But he will take the time to thank us for being there and tell us it was a good match, or whatever. Give his feedback to us. Things like that. It is very hard to catch him when he is not busy though. So, I mean that’s comes with the nature of it.”