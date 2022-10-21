Apollo Crews discussed leaving the main roster for WWE NXT during an interview on Denise Salcedo’s “Instinct Culture” YouTube channel.

Before his NXT return, he had a successful run as the Intercontinental Champion. Here is what he had to say:

“I was actually excited. I was very excited because up to that point, I really wasn’t doing much. I’d come to RAW to do Main Event, which airs on Hulu, and I was kind of just like, I want to do more, but it didn’t seem like anything was gonna happen or anything was happening. I became complacent. I was just kind of like, I need to do something. I want to contribute more and the idea came up about coming back to NXT. I was ready to take it head on. I felt like it was an opportunity for me to have a fresh start or a new beginning which not a lot of people get that opportunity in life in general. So it’s nice to be able to come down and have that fresh start and do something different and actually be involved on a regular basis. It’s very nice. It’s a nice change of pace, almost like a breath of fresh air.”

“Again, there’s a lot of young talent out here that I get to work with that’s so hungry, passionate, young, and has everything ahead of them. So it’s nice to see and it helped me kind of find that passion again, and that motivation for myself as well, because I was kind of going through a rut where I was like, Okay, I’m gonna go to work, do my job, and I’m gonna fly home. I got stuck in that rut. It’s just nice to kind of have that fire and have that light be reignited and become a fan again as well of the sport. So it’s great.”

“I was very excited for the opportunity. I’m still excited for the opportunity because even my first go around at NXT, when I first got signed originally, I don’t think I had enough time to kind of develop character or develop that much of anything before I got called up to Monday Night Raw. So to have the opportunity again, it’s wonderful.”