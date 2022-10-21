AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype AEW’s return to their home base of Daily’s Place for tonight’s live Rampage episode on TNT.

Khan promised another “great show” tonight, noting that a “great crowd” is coming, the weather is “great” and tickets are still available.

“I promise you all it will be a great show tonight Friday Night #AEWRampage live on @TNTdrama, the return of @AEW to our longtime home @dailysplace. We’re on TNT at 10pm ET/9pm CT, we have a great crowd coming, the weather is great & tickets are still available! See you tonight!,” he wrote.

On a related note, AEW is hyping an appearance by AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on tonight’s show. Cargill previously threatened to hijack the show to demand that Nyla Rose return her title belt, which was stolen last week.

Below is the updated Rampage line-up for tonight’s show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

* FTW Champion Hook defends against Ari Daivari

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is threatening to hijack the show and demand Nyla Rose return her title belt

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends in a Triple Threat against 10 and Rush

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Josh Woods and Tony Nese. If The Acclaimed wins, Mark Sterling must give back the “Scissoring” trademark to The Acclaimed

