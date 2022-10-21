In August, Lauderdale stated that a GCW yearly pass for events would be “coming soon.” However, nothing has happened about that since then.
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer that there is “something going on” with a GCW and WWE relationship.
While speaking to Wrestling INC, Lauderdale gave the following comments regarding a potential relationship:
“Of course, we are aware of the speculation and the rumors surrounding GCW right now,” Lauderdale said. “We are very excited for the future of GCW, which includes a number of exciting partnerships as well as a game-changing announcement in regards to how people will be able to stream and watch GCW events going forward! We will make our first of many announcements this Saturday during GCW’s event in Detroit, which will air LIVE on FiteTV!”