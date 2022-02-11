AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that pro-wrestling star A.Q.A has signed with the promotion following her showing against TBS champion Jade Cargill on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Atlantic City. Khan writes, “She’s a shooting star, and now @_AQA10 is All Elite!”

A.Q.A was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and has wrestled for numerous promotions including IMPACT and SHIMMER. She also was briefly apart of NXT back in 2021, but was released this past November. A.Q.A has since commented on her signing by writing, “My heart is so full. Thank you @TonyKhan, Thank you everyone at @AEWonTV Glad to be All Elite!”