AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that veteran wrestler AR Fox is officially All Elite. Khan writes, “Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE! See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm ET TONIGHT!”

Fox was offered a contract earlier in the month after his performance on the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite prior to Full Gear. Backstage reports indicated that Fox was interested in signing, but there was no definitive confirmation until today.