WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says AEW is not properly using his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo.

Flair discussed Andrade in the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast and commented on Andrade’s AEW status.

“I like the stuff with Matt Hardy but I don’t think they use him properly, myself. I’m going to be, obviously, biased. I think he is a much better singles performer than he is in a tag match,” Flair said.

As noted earlier this week, Andrade revealed that he recently tore his pectoral muscle, and underwent surgery. Flair commented on the injury.

“It’s to be determined, I don’t know. I know it was a bad tear, so he’s going to be out awhile with it,” he said.

Andrade has not wrestled since the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out on September 4.

