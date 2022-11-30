ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title on tonight’s live Dynamite.

We noted earlier how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce that veteran wrestler AR Fox has been signed by the company. Khan has since announced that Fox will challenge Joe on AEW Dynamite for the TNT Title. The match was made after Fox apparently accepted an Open Challenge.

“TONIGHT @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite,” Khan wrote. “TNT Championship Open Challenge @SamoaJoe vs @ARealFoxx The new TNT Champion, the double champ Samoa Joe will defend the TNT Title in an open challenge against the newest signing in @AEW AR Fox LIVE on TBS TONIGHT!”

This will be Joe’s first AEW TNT Title defense since capturing the strap from Wardlow at Full Gear earlier this month, by winning a Triple Threat that also included Powerhouse Hobbs. Tonight’s title match will mark Fox’s Dynamite singles debut. He made his Dynamite debut on November 16 by teaming with Top Flight for a loss to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Before that, Fox worked six Dark and Elevation matches since debuting for the company in July, but his first win didn’t come until a week before the Dynamite debut when he defeated Serpentico on Elevation.

Tonight’s match will be the first-ever bout between Joe and Fox. The veteran wrestlers have worked for the same promotions before, and even teamed up once – on April 4, 2015 at 2CW’s Living On The Edge X event, where they defeated JT Dunn and Cheech.

Below is the updated Dynamite line-up for tonight’s live show from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends his AEW TNT Title against AR Fox

* Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW TBS Title Celebration for champion Jade Cargill

* Bryan Danielson vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* AEW World Champion MJF will speak

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite in Match 3 of their Best Of 7 Series

